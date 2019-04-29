Pluristem +6% on completing interim enrollment in CLI study

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) has met its enrollment timelines sooner than expected relating to its Phase III study in critical limb ischemia (CLI).

The company has successfully enrolled over 50% of the study’s patients, which allows for an interim analysis of efficacy after a one-year follow-up period under EMA's Adaptive Pathways pilot project.

The interim analysis, if positive, could support an application for conditional marketing approval, which could accelerate the approval and commercial availability of PLX-PAD in Europe.

Pluristem also initiated its FDA-approved Expanded Access Program, with several site initiations in U.S.