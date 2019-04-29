Industrial Logistics Q1 comp cash NOI rises 4.6%

Industrial Logistics Properties (NASDAQ:ILPT) Q1 normalized FFO of $26.4M compares with $26.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share figure of 41 cents beat the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Q1 same-property cash basis NOI increased 4.6% Y/Y.

As of March 31, 2019, 99.4% of ILPT's total rentable square feet was leased vs. 99.3% as of Dec. 31, 2018 and 99.9% as of March 31, 2018.

During the quarter, ILPT entered lease renewals for ~271K square feet that resulted in weighted average rental rates that were ~15.8% higher than prior rental rates for the same space with a weighted average lease term of 9.4 years.

Also completed rent resets for ~483K square feet, resulting in weighted average rental rates ~28% higher than prior rental rates for the same space.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

