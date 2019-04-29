Immunomedics inks deal with Everest Medicines for sacituzumab govitecan

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Everest Medicines II Limited have entered into an exclusive license agreement to develop, register, and commercialize sacituzumab govitecan in Greater China, South Korea and certain Southeast Asian countries (Territory).

Immunomedics will receive an upfront payment of $65M and an additional $60M based on FDA approval of sacituzumab govitecan in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Everest will develop and commercialize the product in various global and local indications across the Territory. The Company is eligible to receive development and sales milestone payments of up to $710M, as well as tiered royalties that begin in the mid-teens based on net sales.