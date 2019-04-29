IMAX +3% after blowout Avengers weekend

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) announces that Avengers:Endgame set a new IMAX all-time worldwide opening weekend record after taking in ~$91.5M to nearly double the the previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In China, IMAX set a new opening 5-day record with $42.4M surpassing its previous record by 65% and already outperforming the entire IMAX China (OTC:IMXCF) run of Avengers: Infinity War. In addition, IMAX set 50 new opening weekend territory records including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, India, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. In North America, Avengers: Endgame grossed $26.5M in IMAX.

Avengers:Endgame is the second film to be filmed entirely with IMAX cameras.

IMAX +2.74% premarket to $25.10.

Source: Press Release

