Domino's tests GPS-tracking with delivery

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is expanding a test in Phoenix of tracking drivers through GPS to Roanoke, Virginia, the Seattle-Tacoma area and Lansing, Michigan.

Domino's customers who order from one of the stores in the test regions can track the location of their order and driver via a map on the chain's website or app. They will also receive an estimated delivery time and can opt into SMS notifications that let them know when their order is about two minutes away.

The company has received credit from analysts for outperforming rivals Pizza Hut and Papa John's on the delivery technology front.

Source: Press Release