Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3%

Morgan Stanley cuts Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowers the target from $85 to $69, implying a 6% downside.

Cognizant will report earnings on May 2. Consensus estimates expect $4.16B in revenue with $1.05 EPS.

CTSH shares are down 3.2% pre-market to $70.99.

Update with more details from the downgrade note:

Analyst Brian Essex sees "multiple compression ahead" as forecasts call for “lower rates of growth for banks, and consequently we expect bank IT spending growth will follow suit."

Financial services for 36% of CTSH's overall revenue.