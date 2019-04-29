Mercury General Q1 benefits from sale of some subrogation rights

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Q1 operating EPS of 87 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 77 cents and compares with 7 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 combined ratio of 97.3% vs. 103.8% in Q1 2018.

Q1 net premiums written of $916.4m rose 6.4% from $861.3M a year earlier.

Q1 net premiums earned of $870.2M increased 7.7% from $808.1M a year earlier.

Q1 catastrophe losses net of reinsurance $5.0M, vs. $9.0M a year earlier.

Q1 net investment income after income taxes were $30.3M, up from $28.4M a year ago.

During Q1, Mercury General completed the sale of its subrogation rights related to the Camp and Woolsey Fires and the Thomas Fire (part of 2017 southern California fires) to a third party. The company benefited by ~$10M, before taxes, in Q1 2019 from the sale, including adjustments made to the associated claims, reductions in retained portion of losses, and reduced reinstatement premiums recognized.

