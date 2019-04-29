Alliance Resource posts big Q1 EBITDA, revenue gains

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) +3.1% pre-market after routing Q1 earnings expectations as EBITDA jumped 57% to $358.8M from $228.5M in the prior-year quarter.

ARLP says Q1 coal sales revenues rose 12.4% Y/Y to $476M, as sales volumes climbed 9.8% to 10.3M tons, reflecting strong sales performance at the Tunnel Ridge mine, higher volumes from the River View mine due to the addition of two production units in H2 2018 and the resumption of operations at the Gibson North mine during Q2.

Coal sales price realizations increased 2.3% to $46.12/ton sold in Q1 vs. $45.07/ton sold during the year-ago quarter.

However, ARLP issues downside guidance for FY 2019 revenues, forecasting $2.04B-$2.14B vs. $2.16B analyst consensus estimate, while seeing full-year coal production of 43.5M-45M short tons.

ARLP previously announced a 0.9% Q/Q distribution increase to $0.535/unit.