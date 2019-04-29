Wells Fargo cautious on Colgate-Palmolive

Wells Fargo takes its price target on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to $65 from $62, while maintaining the consumer products giant still has more work to be done.

"Q1 was a solid quarter, with slight beats on the top and bottom-line. New CEO Noel Wallace was confident that CL's momentum will continue through FY19, but stepping back, the bigger picture remains quite mixed for CL," writes analyst Bonnie Herzog.

"While organic sales growth improved sequentially (+3%), share losses continue both in the U.S. and globally. Gross margin contracted -110bps (missing consensus by -30bps) & decelerated sequentially both on an absolute and y/y basis. Pricing was +2%, but confusingly also slowed from Q4, likely due to increased promos. Ad spending was up materially in Q1 as its costing CL more to drive growth, which should help support the top-line, but is also pressuring EPS," she adds.

Wells' $65 PT on Market Perform-rated Colgate-Palmolive is 21.7X the firm's earnings estimate.

