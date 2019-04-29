Newtek Conventional Lending gets $100M credit facility

The Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) joint venture with BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) closes a senior secured revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank.

New facility includes a $100M accordion feature allowing the JV to boost the borrowing available under the facility to $200M.

Sees using the added leverage to grow its business of originating non-conforming conventional term loans to small- and medium-sized businesses and middle-market companies.

“Based on referral volume and loan demand in 2018 and early this year, we believe that this new initiative could be a material and growing contributor to our future business," said Newtek Chairman, President, and CEO Barry Sloane.

