MiRagen up 8% premarket on encouraging remlarsen data

Thinly traded nano cap miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) is up 8% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive preclinical data on remlarsen, a microRNA-29 replacement, in a rat model of corneal ulceration. The results are being presented today at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Vancouver.

Remlarsen was administered topically to the rat cornea for up to 28 days following an induced chemical burn. Eyes were scored for corneal haze, then evaluated histologically for corneal thickness and expression of a protein called α-SMA, a marker for the cellular transition of healing.

Treatment accelerated corneal healing, producing a more rapid restoration of epithelial thickness and a reduction in stromal thickness compared to saline-treated injured eyes. Remlarsen appeared to reduce corneal hazing and scarring as early as 10 days post-burn.

A Phase 2 clinical trial assessing remlarsen (MRG-201) for the prevention/reduction of keloid formation in patients with histories of keloid scars (a type of raised scar on the skin) is in process with topline data expected in H2.