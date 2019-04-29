Tesla eyes alternative financing

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) discloses that it may seek "alternative sources" of financing even though it "generally" expects cash generated from the business to be enough to fund both debt and investments over the next year.

The EV automaker previously announced that it expects capital expenditures of about $2.5B to $3B annually for the next two fiscal years.

In today's filing, Tesla again mentioned the potential for a capital raise as well. "We expect that much of our investment in Gigafactory Shanghai will be funded through indebtedness arranged through local financial institutions in China, including a RMB 3.5 billion term facility that our subsidiary entered into in March 2019 . As always, we continually evaluate our capital expenditure needs and may decide it is best to raise additional capital to fund the rapid growth of our business," noted the company.

SEC Form 10-Q