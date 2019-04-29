Precipio up 28% premarket on contract in Egypt

Nano cap Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) is up 28% premarket on average volume in reaction to its services contract with several hospitals in Cairo, Egypt. Initially, the agreement will involve sending patient biopsies for to the company for primary diagnoses and second opinions. It expects "significant first-year revenues."

Subsequent collaborations will include establishing laboratory operations in Egypt that will license the company's liquid biopsy testing technologies and HemeScreen for blood-related molecular testing.

Aimed at regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the company has executed a 1:15 reverse split of its common stock. Post-split trading commences today.