Xinyuan Real Estate issues $300M of 14.2% notes due 2021

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) issued $200M of senior notes on April 15, 2019 and $100M of notes offered and priced on April 24, 2019 at the issue price of 103.932% plus accrued interest, representing an offer yield of 12.3%.

Consolidated as a single series, the notes are guaranteed by certain Xinyuan subsidiaries and secured by a pledge of the capital stock of certain subsidiaries.

Plans to use proceeds to refinance some offshore existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

On April 3, Xinyuan offered to buy 8.125% senior notes due 2019; offer was completed on April 15, 2019 and after completion, $156.6M aggregate principal amount of the notes remain outstanding.

The company also repurchased $75.7M of 9.875% senior notes due 2020, or about 37.85% of the original issue size, in a privately negotiated transaction.

