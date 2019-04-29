Scorpio Bulkers up ~3% on Q1 earnings beat

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) +2.9% in pre-market, as Q1 earnings came in above expectations.

However, vessel revenues of $50.4M, -7.2% Y/Y due to lower activity in both the Atlantic and Pacific, along with poor sentiment due to the severe disruptions of iron ore export capacity in Brazil and Australia

TCE per revenue day for Kamsarmax fleet was $11,176 per day, -13% Y/Y and Ultramax fleet earned $9,177 per day, -5.9%; however combined revenue days increases 1.6% to 5,104.

Reports operating loss of 6.2M as compared to income of $4.5M, impacted by write-down of assets held for sale of $7.5M; Adj. EBITDA stands at $32.8M

The company ends the quarter with ~$57.9M in cash and cash equivalents.

For Q2, Voyages fixed for Kamsarmax fleet ~ $10,487/day for 42% of the days; Ultramax fleet ~$9,488/day for 48% of the days.

