Whiting Petroleum CEO faces sexual misconduct allegations

Whiting Petroleum's (NYSE:WLL) board says it is standing by CEO Brad Holly in light of allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment brought up at his previous employer, Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

When WLL hired Holly in 2017, the company was unaware that the allegations had been brought against him at his previous employer, WSJ reports, citing a person familiar with his hire.

Holly strongly denies the allegations, which were never disclosed by APC and became public earlier this month.

APC settled with Holly’s former co-worker who made the allegations for an undisclosed amount in 2017 weeks after he was hired at WLL, according to WSJ.

Other former APC employees have described a sexist workplace culture that tolerated harassment of female employees at the Denver office where Holly worked.