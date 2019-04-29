Lear to launch senior notes

Lear Corporation (LEA) to commence an underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2029 and of senior unsecured notes due 2049.

Terms and volumes yet to be determined.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to redeem the outstanding $325M of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024 at 102.688% of the principal amount of such 2024 Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest up to and the remaining proceeds to pay a portion of the purchase price for the previously announced acquisition of Xevo Inc.