Orchard gene therapy shows positive action in beta thalassemia

Results from a proof-of-concept study of Orchard Therapeutics' (ORTX) gene therapy candidate OTL-300 in transfusion-dependent patients with an inherited blood disorder called beta thalassemia showed a positive effect. The data are being presented today at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

All nine treated patients met the safety endpoint of survival over follow-up periods ranging from 16 - 43 months. No treatment-related adverse event were reported.

Reductions in transfusions at month 12 were achieved in eight of the nine participants. 67% (n=4/6) of the pediatric patients treated achieved transfusion independence while one experienced a lower need for transfusions.

According to CMO Andrea Spezzi, MBBS, FFPM, the company is in talks with key stakeholders to determine a registration path forward for the indication.