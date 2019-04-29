Nomura defends MGM Resorts ahead of earnings

Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis says cost cutting is just beginning at MGM Resorts (MGM -0.2% ) after last week's announcement of 254 layoffs.

He notes that MGM plans to pare 3% of its ~75k workforce, so within 18 months over 2K positions will be eliminated.

Curtis also sees upside for MGM in Macau, where the casino operator could exceed the consensus market share estimate of 9%.

Nomura has a Buy rating and price target of $36 on MGM.

MGM is due to report earnings today after the market closes.