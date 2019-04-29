Slow start for stocks following last week's fast finish

Stocks are little changed in a relatively quiet morning following last Friday's record-setting close; S&P and Nasdaq both +0.1% , Dow flat.

European markets also show little movement, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% , France's CAC +0.1% and Germany's DAX flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei starts a 10-day holiday to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito, while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.7% .

~150 S&P 500 companies are set to release their quarterly results this week, including Apple, GE and Qualcomm; Alphabet and Western Digital will release their Q1 results after the bell today.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows financials ( +1.2% ) and communication services ( +0.4% ) outperforming the broader market, while utilities ( -0.2% ) and real estate ( -0.1% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.29% and the 10-year yield a basis point higher to 2.52%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.06.