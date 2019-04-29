Slow start for stocks following last week's fast finish

Stocks are little changed in a relatively quiet morning following last Friday's record-setting close; S&P and Nasdaq both +0.1%, Dow flat.
European markets also show little movement, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2%, France's CAC +0.1% and Germany's DAX flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei starts a 10-day holiday to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito, while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.7%.
~150 S&P 500 companies are set to release their quarterly results this week, including Apple, GE and Qualcomm; Alphabet and Western Digital will release their Q1 results after the bell today.
An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows financials (+1.2%) and communication services (+0.4%) outperforming the broader market, while utilities (-0.2%) and real estate (-0.1%) lag.
U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.29% and the 10-year yield a basis point higher to 2.52%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.06.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.3% to $63.09/bbl.
