PVH pulls financial levers

PVH (PVH) announces that it refinanced older senior secured credit facilities using the proceeds from new senior unsecured credit facilities and cash on hand.

The company says the new credit facilities are senior unsecured obligations of PVH and contain operating covenants that are typical for an investment grade rated borrower.

The new credit facilities provide for an approximately $1.093B term loan A facility, a €500M euro-denominated term loan A facility and senior secured revolving credit facilities with availability in an aggregate amount of ~$1.0B.

Source: Press Release