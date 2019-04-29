More on Armstrong World Industries Q1 results; reaffirms FY19 guidance

Armstrong World Industries (AWI -2.6% ) reported net sales growth of 6.5% Y/Y to $242.1M, driven by higher volumes in the Architectural Specialties segment, and higher Mineral Fiber average unit value.

Mineral Fiber results: Sales $196.7M (+3.1% Y/Y); operating margin of 24.2% up by 128 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA margin of 41.7% up by 498 bps .

Architectural Specialties results: Sales $45.4M (+24% Y/Y); operating margin of 20.3% down by 241 bps ; and adj. EBITDA margin of 22% down by 256 bps .

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 660 bps to 37.7%; and operating margin improved by 77 bps to 22.6%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 16.5% Y/Y to $92M; and margin expanded by 324 bps to 38%.

SG&A expenses were $55.6M (+48.3% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $14.7M, compared to $26M a year ago.

Adjusted cash flow for the quarter was $18M, compared to $4M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: Sales growth of 7%-10% and Adj. EBITDA growth of greater than 10%.

