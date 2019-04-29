Virgin Media upgrades speed packages as rivals build fiber

Liberty Global's (LBTYA +1.1% ) Virgin Media has launched a speed upgrade for its customers, raising the minimum speeds for those on mobile and fixed-line plans and raising the ceiling on its fastest plans.

That's the first news from the company since it said Chief Operating Officer Lutz Schuler would become UK CEO.

The top speed for new and existing customers is now 500 Mbps. Along with that top-tier bundle (priced at £99/month for new customers on 12-month contract), the company is offering the chance for customers to add a mobile SIM to any broadband bundle, which will also raise speeds (to 100 Mbps from 50 Mbps, to 200 Mbps from 100 Mbps, and to 350 Mbps from 200 Mbps).

The 516 Mbps speed on the top-tier plan is seven times faster than rivals BT Group (NYSE:BT) and Sky (CMCSA +0.1% ), Schuler says.