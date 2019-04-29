Boeing kicks off annual shareholders meeting

CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who is under pressure to resign as chairman, has just kicked off Boeing's (BA +0.7% ) annual general meeting, where former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to be elected to the board.

"We're making steady progress on the path to certification for the 737 Max software fix," says Muilenburg, adding that the company will provide "enhanced education and training materials" for pilots.

The livestream is available here. Check back for updates.

Q&A has begun...

When do you expect Boeing to manufacture a plane that can fly between any two cities? That has been exactly our strategy. Our 787 has created 230 new city pairs since it has gone into service. Additionally, the 777X will be able to connect any two cities in the world. Testing of the plane will begin this summer.

Are you going to recommend full simulation training [for the 737 MAX fix] or do it from the laptop? This is something were actively working with the FAA and airline customers. Computer based training is the way we're going with right now, with options down the line of simulator training if needed.