Boeing's annual shareholders meeting begins

Down during the premarket hours, Boeing (BA +0.7% ) shares turn higher as CEO Dennis Muilenburg kicks off the company's annual general meeting.

"We're making steady progress on the path to certification for the 737 Max software fix," says Muilenburg, adding that planemaker will provide "enhanced education and training materials" for pilots.

No shareholder proposals were approved.

Q&A has begun...

When do you expect Boeing to manufacture a plane that can fly between any two cities? That has been exactly our strategy. Our 787 has created 230 new city pairs since it has gone into service. Additionally, the 777X will be able to connect any two cities in the world. Testing of the plane will begin this summer.

Are you going to recommend full simulation training [for the 737 MAX fix] or do it from the laptop? This is something were actively working with the FAA and airline customers. Computer based training is the way we're going with right now, with options down the line of simulator training if needed.

Once the 737 MAX has been approved again for commercial travel. Will you consider been on the inaugural flight, with a slate of directors? I'll tell you better than that. I've already been on two test flights.

You seemed to have rushed the 737 Max into production. What are we actually doing to make sure the company is doing safety assessments? You don't have anyone else to blame since the Chairman and CEO roles are combined. I want to assure you that safety is our top priority. Some media reports suggested we rushed the MAX to market - it's false (it was a six year process). It's important to understand the system takes into account pilot interaction. Our changes going forward include a dual sensor feed. We also have a culture of continous improvement.

There's no clear line between Boeing and FAA oversight. What are you doing about complete objectivity. What are you doing about conflicts of interest? We already have non-advocate, or independent, reviews. Our chief engineers network also contains independent checks. We will be taking another look on our degree of independence.

What sorts of things do you plan on doing in the services industry? Services is one of our biggest growth opportunities. Improvements on flight planning and capabilities.