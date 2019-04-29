Amazon rattles trucking and logistics sectors

There's another Amazon (AMZN -0.1%) shock to the retail sector after FreightWaves reports the e-commerce giant's digital freight brokerage platform is set to go live.
FreightWaves says Amazon is undercutting digital freight market prices by as much as 26% to 33%.
Notable decliners off the Amazon development include Air T (AIRT -4.4%), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW -5%), XPO Logistic (XPO -2.3%), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT -2.7%), Landstar Systems (LSTR -2.9%), USA Truck (USAK -2.2%), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL -2.1%), Werner Enterprises (WERN -2.6%), Hub Group (HUBG -1.4%), Schneider National (SNDR -2.3%) and YRC Worldwide (YRCW -1.2%).
Now read: Is Amazon Leaving China, Or Not? »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox