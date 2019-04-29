Wize Pharma down 9% on underwhelming LO2A data in eye disorder

Thinly traded nano cap Wize Pharma (OTCQB:WIZP -8.5% ) is down on more than a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 128K shares, in reaction to its announcement of final results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug LO2A, an eye drop, in patients with conjunctivochalasis, a disorder caused by redundant folds of loose conjunctiva (the mucous membrane covering the front of the eye and the inside of the eyelids) that is commonly misdiagnosed as dry eye disease.

The company performed the statistical analysis on a mixed model with repeated measures, utilizing all post-baseline observations at the month 1 & 3 follow-up visits, stating that there was a statistically significant treatment effect compared to placebo (p=0.0079). This was not the primary endpoint, however.

The actual efficacy measure was the change from baseline in a metric called lissamine green conjunctival staining (LGCS) score at month 3, a standard measure of the indication, but the separation from control was not statistically valid (p=0.0713). The company says a larger sample size should improve the results.