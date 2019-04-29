Mnuchin's take on U.S.-China trade talks, U.S. economy - Fox Business

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expects the next rounds of China-U.S. trade talks to reach a make-or-break point, he said in a Fox Business Network interview with Maria Bartiromo.

"We hope within the next two rounds -- in China and in DC -- to be at a point where we can either recommend to the president, we have a deal, or make a recommendation that we don't," he said.

Regarding an enforcement mechanism to ensure that China stops U.S. intellectual property theft, it's "close to done," he said, but "needs a little bit of fine tuning."

As for the U.S. economy, Mnuchin credits tax reform, regulatory reform and trade deals for the better than expected Q1 GDP number issued on Friday.

"The first quarter is normally 1% lower than usual and the government shutdown probably cost 30 basis points," he said. Without those factors, he figures GDP would have been ~4.5%.

Previously: Japan trade talks kick off (April 25)