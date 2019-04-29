Delrahim hasn't 'made up my mind' on Sprint/T-Mobile merger

With an investigation of a potential $26B merger between Sprint (S +0.2% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.7% ) dragging on at the Justice Dept. and FCC, DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim says he has "not made up my mind" on the deal yet.

Speaking to CNBC's David Faber, Delrahim says they're expecting more data to come from the companies.

At the FCC, the review of the deal has been paused three times. It's on day 147 of an informal 180-day review timeline.

Previously: Sprint, T-Mobile chiefs meet with FCC's Rosenworcel (Apr. 22 2019)

Previously: Fox Business: Sprint/T-Mobile approval odds closer to 50-50 (Apr. 17 2019)