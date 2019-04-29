Hudbay Minerals activist investor wins some support from ISS, Glass Lewis

Shareholder advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis both recommend Hudbay Minerals (HBM -2.1% ) shareholders at least partially support efforts by activist investor Waterton Global Resource to revamp the company's board.

ISS says Waterton, which owns a 12.1% stake in HBM, "has highlighted legitimate concerns around the company's operational performance and capital allocation strategy, which suggest that some degree of board change would be beneficial."

"All is not well at Hudbay," Glass Lewis writes. "A broader review of the company's returns suggests Hudbay has continually and uniformly lagged its closest industry peers across substantially any unaffected measurement period."

However, the advisory firms do not support Waterton's effort to replace current HBM CEO Alan Hair at this time.