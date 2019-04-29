Mastercard, Visa finalize EU card probe by agreeing to cut fee

The European Commission makes legally binding Mastercard's (MA +0.2% ) and Visa's (V +0.7% ) commitment to reduce "multilateral interchange fees", or fees charged to retailers when foreigners use their credit or debit cards in EU region.

The commitments, which will cut the inter-regional MIFs by on average 40%, "will significantly reduce the costs for retailers in the EEA when they accept payments made with cards issued outside the EEA," the commission said.

A trustee will be appointed by the commission to monitor the implementation of the commitments.

