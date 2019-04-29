Susquehanna hits Coherent sidelines; COHR -2%

Susquehanna downgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from Positive to Neutral as the share price passed the $140 price target.

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini: "We do not anticipate upside to our FY20 above-consensus estimates, and actually remain comfortable with our below-consensus FY19 estimates."

The analyst thinks a better entry point could emerge in H2 "when we learn more about how COHR is going to scale Rofin and whether foldable displays would drive growth in ELA system shipments starting in 2021."