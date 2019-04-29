Bud Light to feature at esports events

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.4% ) inks a deal to make Bud Light the official beer of Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League.

The beverage giant's deal with the esports league gives it a presence at fan watch parties around the world (except China) and fan activations at select events.

"This partnership provides us with an opportunity to engage with a new segment of legal-drinking-age fans and align our brands with one of the most exciting esports properties out there right now," observes A-B Senior VP Joao Chueri.