New migraine meds face tough price talks with PBMs

Three recently approved migraine medications, Amgen's (AMGN -0.6%) Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.2%) Emgality (galcanezumab-glnm) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA +0.5%) Ajovy (fremanuzumab-vfrm), all priced at ~$7,000, will apparently face stiff challenges on pricing from UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) OptumRx.
According to Reuters, a small little-known group of experts who advise U.S. health insurers on new drugs says that none of the three offers a clear benefit over drugs already on the market, suggesting that they could consider them for optional coverage (which would limit their use).
Committees advising CVS Health (CVS +0.8%) and Cigna's (CI -0.3%) Express Scripts apparently have the same views (not surprising since PBMs will use the information as leverage for higher discounts).
