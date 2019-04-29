New migraine meds face tough price talks with PBMs

Three recently approved migraine medications, Amgen's (AMGN -0.6% ) Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.2% ) Emgality (galcanezumab-glnm) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA +0.5% ) Ajovy (fremanuzumab-vfrm), all priced at ~$7,000, will apparently face stiff challenges on pricing from UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) OptumRx.

According to Reuters, a small little-known group of experts who advise U.S. health insurers on new drugs says that none of the three offers a clear benefit over drugs already on the market, suggesting that they could consider them for optional coverage (which would limit their use).