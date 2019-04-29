Nasdaq, S&P pick up, Dow flattens

The Nasdaq (+0.2%) and S&P (+0.1%) gain some strength, while the Dow is flat in late morning trading.
Earlier the S&P 500 touched an all-time high of 2,946.23 and the Nasdaq reached 8,168.67.
By sector, financials (+1.1%) and industrials (+0.4%) lead the broader market, while utilities (-1.0%) and real estate (-0.6%) are the biggest decliners.
Bank of America (+2.2%), Ingersoll-Rand (+6.4%), Archers-Daniels-Midland (+4.5%) advance.
Intel (-1.6%) and Disney (-1.0%) weigh on the Dow.
Crude oil slips 0.4% to $63.08 per barrel.
10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 2.527%.
Dollar Index edges down 0.1% to 97.96.
