Nasdaq, S&P pick up, Dow flattens

The Nasdaq ( +0.2% ) and S&P ( +0.1% ) gain some strength, while the Dow is flat in late morning trading.

Earlier the S&P 500 touched an all-time high of 2,946.23 and the Nasdaq reached 8,168.67.

By sector, financials ( +1.1% ) and industrials ( +0.4% ) lead the broader market, while utilities ( -1.0% ) and real estate ( -0.6% ) are the biggest decliners.

Bank of America ( +2.2% ), Ingersoll-Rand ( +6.4% ), Archers-Daniels-Midland ( +4.5% ) advance.

Intel ( -1.6% ) and Disney ( -1.0% ) weigh on the Dow.

Crude oil slips 0.4% to $63.08 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 2.527%.