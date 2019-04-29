Sunniva announces acquistion of two licenced cannabis companies

Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF +3% ) subsidiary, CP Logistics, LLC has acquired an 80% membership interest in 420 Distribution, LLC and Coachella Distillation, LLC from Group Two Investments, LLC and will assume the existing leases (a total of 6,662 sq. ft) of the commercial property located in Coachella, CA.

The two California entities hold temporary distribution and manufacturing licences. The Licenses are set to expire on April 30, 2019 and July 26, 2019, respectively.

The two acquired Companies will file annual licence applications for the Licenses which will extend the temporary status. Should the Annual Licences not be obtained, the acquired interest in the Companies shall revert to Group Two and the Purchase Price shall be repaid to CPL.