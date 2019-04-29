Southern Copper sees 'structural' copper shortage in coming years

Southern Copper (SCCO +0.1% ) is little changed after Q1 earnings missed expectations and revenues fell 5% Y/Y to $1.75B, as lower metal prices weighed on sales.

SCCO sees a "slight" shortage of copper this year as production trails consumption, as CFO Raul Jacobs says the company is "very positive about where the copper market is going over the next few years" and predicts a "structural deficit in coming years."

Rains in Peru early this year caused a production loss of ~11K metric tons for the company, Jacob said during today's earnings conference call.

SCCO says it expects to spend $300M out of $1.8B in this year's capex for the long-delayed Tia Maria project in Peru, which the company says should receive a government license in H1; SCCO also plans to invest $2.1B in projects in 2020 and $2.9B in 2021.

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, COPX, CPER