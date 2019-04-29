Occidental Petro cut to Hold at Jefferies on Anadarko short-term risks

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -2.3% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $66 price target, cut from $74, at Jefferies, which says the company's hostile counter-offer for Anadarko is a "risky but perhaps necessary move against a better-capitalized bidder for a company that rejected its initial overtures."

But Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel thinks OXY shares could come under further pressure regardless of whether or not it is ultimately successful in its bid for APC.

If OXY is the successful bidder for APC instead of Chevron, Gammel believes the effect on per-share metrics will be highly accretive but the balance sheet will be highly levered; as such, the "risks outweigh the potential short-term rewards" over the next 12 months for OXY shares.