Kewaunee Scientific announces new CFO

Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU -2.7% ) announces the appointment of Donald T. Gardner III as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Gardner has also been elected by the Board of Directors to the positions of Secretary and Treasurer of the Company.

Most recently, Mr. Gardner was Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis of Victra, a portfolio company of private equity firm Lone Star Funds. Prior to that he was the CFO of Component Sourcing International, a portfolio company of Argosy private equity.