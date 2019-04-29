Burger King to go national with vegetarian burger

Burger King says it's adding the Impossible Whopper to every store in the U.S. after a test of the vegetable patty in St. Louis went well.

A spokesperson for Burger King says sales of the Impossible Whopper are expected to be complementary to the regular Whopper and not cannibalize existing sales.

Burger King partners with Impossible Foods on the program.

Shares of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are down 2.2% following this morning's earnings report.

Previously: Restaurant Brands -1% after revenue miss (April 29)