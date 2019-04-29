Vornado Realty Q1 helped by gaini, hurt by accelerated vesting cost

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO -0.8% ) Q1 non-GAAP FFO per share of $1.30 matches the average analyst estimate and jumped from 71 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Current quarter figure includes $131M after-tax gain on the sale of 220 CPS condominium units and $22.5M of prepayment penalty related to redeeming $400M of notes.

On an adjusted basis, FFO per share of 79 cents compares with 91 cents in the year-ago period; the Y/Y decrease was partly due to $16.2M, or 8 cents per share, non-cash expense for accelerated vesting of previously issued OP units and VNO restricted stock.

The increase in the Q1 expense for accelerated vesting of units and stock will be completely offset by lower non-cash stock-based compensation of $2.6M in each of Q2, Q3, and Q4 of 2019 and $8.4M thereafter.

Q1 revenue of $534.7M fell from $536.4M.

Q1 same-store cash net operating income rose 3.0% Y/Y and 0.2% Q/Q.

Conference call on April 30 at 10:00 AM ET.

