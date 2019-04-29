Scorpio Bulkers rally seen extending

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) is up 14% after topping consensus estimates with its Q1 report.

J. Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge says Scorpio Bulkers performed very well during the quarter and shared good forward fixtures, considering the doom and gloom in the sector.

Mintzmyer expects more upside for SALT, especially due the large Scorpio Tankers ownership. He believes the stock is worth at least $8.00 and should track more of the recent STNG gains. The 52-week high for SALT is $7.95.

