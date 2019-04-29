Equinor drilling timetable unsure as Greenpeace activists board rig

Greenpeace activists have climbed aboard the West Hercules oil drilling rig, owned by Seadrill (SDRL +0.1% ) and commissioned by Equinor (EQNR -1% ) in the Norwegian Arctic, in a protest against new oil drilling in the area.

Four climbers reportedly ascended the oil rig, four people were at the base in kayaks and others were protesting from the shore holding banners.

EQNR says the rig is due to begin its contract in the coming days, with drilling operations scheduled to start in early May.

The permit received earlier this year from Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority was the most northern license to ever be granted for drilling in Norway.