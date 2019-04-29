Intercontinental Exchange builds up digital asset custody

In its effort to provide custody of digital assets for institutional clients, Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE +0.5% ) Bakkt unit acquires Digital Asset Custody Company, is working with BNY Mellon (BK +2.9% ) on physical protections, and files with the New York Department of Financial Services for approval to become a trust company, it announced in a blog post.

DACC's native support of 13 blockchains and 100+ assets will help Bakkt scale and support custody of additional digital assets, the company says.

The BNY Mellon collaboration focuses on offering geographically distributed storage of private keys secured by the bank as part of its physical protection system.

"This structure will provide the first end-to-end regulated environment for price discovery of crypto — bitcoin will be stored at a regulated custodian, and traded and cleared on a federally regulated exchange and clearinghouse," writes Bakkt COO Adam White in the post.

