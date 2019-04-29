Petrobras seeking $20B from sale of refineries - Reuters

Petrobras (PBR +0.9% ) plans to raise ~$20B through the sale of eight refineries in Brazil, which could take as long as a year to complete, Reuters reports.

On Friday, PBR detailed long-awaited plans to sell refineries and other assets as it focuses on its core oil and gas exploration business.

PBR's board approved a plan to sell eight refineries including the recently built Abreu e Lima unit, the PUDSA gas station chain in Uruguay and an additional stake in BR Distribuidora, Brazil's biggest fuel distribution company.

PBR, which owns a 71% stake in BR Distribuidora, said it is evaluating a secondary share offering to reduce its stake in that business, possibly to as low as 40%.