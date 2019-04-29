Deutsche Bank could see some capital relief

Deutsche Bank (DB +1.3% ) expects a global watchdog to ease a key capital requirement as the bank reduced its complex financial derivatives, adjusted its mix of businesses, and reduced its leverage.

Germany's largest lender published the values of its Global Systematically Important Bank (G-SIB) indicators Monday. For 2018, the results showed Y/Y reductions in 10 out of 12 indicators.

Sees future leverage requirements being reduced to 3.75% from 4.0% "as a consequence of the anticipated lower requirement in Deutsche Bank’s G-SIB buffer," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

The Financial Stability Board is expected to publish updated G-SIB classifications in November 2019.

Previously: Deutsche chair against investment bank strategy change (April 29)