Chewy files for IPO

Online pet retailer Chewy (CHWY) files for an IPO. The filing lists $100M as a placeholder amount for the IPO.

The company discloses that from FY12 to FY18 sales per active customer grew to $334 from from $223 and total sales rose to $3.5B from from $26M.

On the risk side, the company's relationship with owner PetSmart is discussed. "We do and may partner with companies that compete with PetSmart in certain markets. PetSmart's control over us may affect our ability to effectively partner with these companies. These companies may favor our competitors because of our relationship with PetSmart," notes Chewy.

SEC S-1