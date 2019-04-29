Intel's post-earnings slide tops 13%

There's a bit more sell-side bailing going on today, with Argus Research cutting its medium-term rating to Hold from Buy (though maintaining a long-term Buy on the name). Analyst James Kelleher is worried that data center weakness is behind the company's guidance cut. With that division being a strong driver of margins and growth, Kellerher wants to see a "sustainable recovery" before getting back into the stock.

Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating, but trims its price target to $62 from $65.