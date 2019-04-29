Goldman talks with DoJ over 1MDB haven't started - Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group (GS +2.1% ) hasn't yet started discussions with the Department of Justice over how to resolve its role in the 1MDB corruption scandal, CEO David Solomon told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

That includes whether a guilty plea would be a part of the negotiations. "We haven't even started discussions with the Justice Department on any of that," he said.

"We are very focused on getting this resolved in the best way we can," Solomon added.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that U.S. prosecutors recommended to senior DoJ officials that Goldman be required to plead guilty to a crime to settle the probe.

Among other topics, Solomon observed improved client activity and "pretty constructive" credit markets, as well as a move back into risk assets.

Previously: DoJ staff urges Goldman guilty plea in 1MDB case - FT (April 24)