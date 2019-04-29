Corning Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+29.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.81B (+12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, glw has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.